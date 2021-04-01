Last chance to nominate for LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies 2021
Nominations close on Friday
Investment Week is calling for final entries for this year's LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies 2021 initiative to mark Pride and spotlight executives from across the global investment & savings industry who have demonstrated strong LGBT+ allyship within their firms and across society.
The deadline is this Friday as the race is on to find the Global Top 100 senior leaders who influence the diversity agenda, support the LGBT+ community and demonstrate a commitment to future action...
