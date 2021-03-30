Shareholders vote to maintain SEC trust

Shareholders in the Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) investment trust have voted in favour of keeping the trust going, after some investors called for it to be discontinued.

Over 82% of shareholders - representing 55.5% of capital - voted for the trust's continuation, with only 17% voting for its termination, according to the results of the general meeting.

The SEC board under has been pressure amid accusations of mismanagement. Shareholders Ian Armitage and Jonathan Morgan, who together have a 7.66% stake, said "the majority of the problems the trust currently faces are the direct result" of decisions made since chairman Richard Hills was appointed in 2014.

Hills recognised the "frustation" from investors but said the results showed "support".

"We are grateful for the support of a significant majority of shareholders for the continuation of the company. The company's NAV has risen 33% since Ken Wotton was appointed as lead fund manager in September and the company's share price is at an all-time high.

Ken Wotton to replace Jeff Harris as lead manager of Strategic Equity Capital

"Nevertheless, the board acknowledges shareholders' frustration that the discount to NAV remains wide and we will be looking at ways to address this. We will update the market in due course."

In September last year, the board handed management of SEC to Gresham House's Ken Wotton, following a period of sustained underperformance under its previous manager GVQ Investment Management.