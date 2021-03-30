Principal hires ASI's Norrie as new regional CEO and Europe head of distribution

Principal Global Investors has hired Aberdeen Standard Investments' Åsa Norrie as regional chief executive officer and head of distribution for the European arm of its business.

Iowa-based Principal, which has $550bn in AUM across real estate, global equity and fixed income portfolios, appointed Norrie following the retirement of Timothy Stumpff, CEO of Principal Global Investors Europe, and Nick Lyster, international head of wealth advisory services, earlier this year.

Norrie, who will be based in London, previously served as head of global strategic alliances at ASI, with responsibility for clients investing in absolute return, real estate and private equity strategies, as well as in dedicated ESG portfolios.

During her 15 years at the firm, she also served as global head of early careers for distribution and marketing, as well as head of European business development at Standard Life Investments prior to the 2017 Standard Life/Aberdeen merger. Norrie has previously held senior roles at Britannic Asset Management and Edinburgh Fund Managers.

Kirk West, executive director of international business and clients at Principal Global Investors, said the hire comes as the firm "remains focused on growing its client base" in the UK and Europe.

"We continue to expand our investment capabilities and the broader continent remains a centre for top wealth management and pension clients - Åsa's strong knowledge of all investor types and channels will allow us to deepen our roots while strategically expanding our relationships," he said. "We are proud to welcome Åsa to our leadership team with her unique experience and diverse perspective."

Norrie added she is "delighted" to be joining Principal as its new CEO.

"Principal has a long track record of delivering strong investment outperformance, combined with a culture that puts the needs of its clients at the heart of its business," she said.

"I am looking forward to building on the success that the business has delivered in the region to date and to continuing to partner with our clients to help them achieve their long-term financial goals."