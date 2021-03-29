iShares expands fixed income range with triple ETF launch

The launches bring iShares fixed income ETF and index mutual fund offering to 154

iShares has expanded its range of fixed income ETFs with a trio of bond funds offering investors access to credit and sovereign markets.

Across its sustainable range, the firm has launched the iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF (GRON) and the iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF (CGGD), and across emerging markets, the fund house has introduced the iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Investment Grade Bond UCITS ETF (IGEM).

iShares launches its first sustainable government bond ETF

GRON tracks the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Green Bond SRI including Nuclear Power index, which offers exposure to more than 300 euro-denominated investment grade green bonds from 160 issuers.

Alongside the impact reporting required by green bonds, iShares will also publish proprietary portfolio impact reports on the environmental benefit of the underlying holdings.

Available for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.2%, the fund will also exclude securities involved in controversial and nuclear weapons, along with those associated with "major ESG controversies".

CGGD track the FTSE Advanced Climate Risk Adjusted World Government Bond index , offering exposure to government bonds on a weighted basis.

Country weights are adjusted according to a "forward-looking assessment of climate risk" based on physical risk, transition risk and resiliency to climate change.

It will be available for a TER of 0.2%.

Brett Olson, head of fixed income iShares, EMEA, said: "We are committed to helping investors build sustainable portfolios that align with their specific goals.

"The AUM of our iShares EMEA fixed income range has grown by around 29% in the past year, as investors are increasingly using them as transparent, efficient building blocks to access the bond market sustainably."

Fixed income ETF adoption set to outlast pandemic

IGEM, available for a TER of 0.3%, tracks the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Investment Grade index and offers investors exposure to USD-denominated government bonds.

Olson added: "Emerging markets is one of the few asset classes offering attractive yield and presenting relative value versus other asset classes in our view.

"As investors seek to address the strategic portfolio construction challenges they face, we will continue to expand our range to provide investors with the tools they require to navigate different pockets of the fixed income market."