Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure trust raises £300m in IPO

Triple Point’s Digital 9 Infrastructure trust (DGI9) has raised £300m in its IPO on the specialist fund segment of the London Stock Exchange.

The externally managed trust, which raised its funds through the issuance of 300 million ordinary shares at £1 per unit, will invest in digital infrastructure assets that deliver a "reliable, functioning internet", according to the firm.

Overall, the portfolio will hold operational companies with an existing customer base across digital infrastructure subsectors including subsea fibre, data centres, terrestrial fibre, tower infrastructure and small cell networks including 5G.

Following completion of the offer, DGI9 will acquire Aqua Comms, a platform that operates 14,300km of trans-Atlantic sub-sea fibre systems.

Jack Waters, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure, said the board is "delighted that such a broad and deep investor base is as excited about D9 as we are".

"As planned, our first acquisition will be into Aqua Comms, a platform owning some 14,300km of modern, operational trans-Atlantic subsea fibre, representing the true backbone of the internet," he explained. "We expect to close this first transaction next week, underpinning our 6p dividend target.

"As a board we look forward to working together with Triple Point in rapidly deploying the rest of the proceeds into other critical digital infrastructure assets."

An application has been made for the admission of 300 million ordinary shares to begin trading on the specialist fund segment of the London Stock Exchange, while the trading and dealing of 267,011,661 ordinary shares will commence at 8am on the 31 March 2021.

The trust's directors have subscribed for 130,000 ordinary shares at the issue price, while the wider Triple Point group has subscribed for 6.5 million ordinary shares in total.

Thor Johnsen, head of digital infrastructure at Triple Point Investment Management, said: "We appreciate the fantastic support from a broad range of institutional and advised retail investors.

"We have collectively experienced the digital transformation in our society over the last few decades (and particularly in the last 12 months), and we believe we are at the dawn of a broader transformation.

"Together with the initial cornerstone investment into Aqua Comms, D9 will be focused on global investment into the critical infrastructure driving this unstoppable force of change."

Johnsen added that ESG considerations of digital inclusion and environmental impact will be "at the heart" of the D9 investment thesis.

"We have a deep pipeline of assets we are working on and we are excited about updating shareholders on these soon," he said.