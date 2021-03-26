Asset managers line up to shun Deliveroo IPO - reports

Deliveroo's IPO has come under fire following claims it paid its workers less than mininum wage

Several asset managers have voiced their concern over social and governance issues at Deliveroo, leaving the food delivery group short of key institutional investors days ahead of its IPO.

The UK's largest fund manager was the latest to add its hesitance to the mix, as Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) told the Financial Times it was "unlikely to participate" in the IPO across either its active or passive portfolios.

The £1.3trn AUM house said it was pushing the Financial Conduct Authority to not include Deliveroo in the premium indices, which would force the firm to invest in the company through passive products, as it was "important to protect minority and end-investors against potential poor management behaviour".

M&G, Aberdeen Standard Investment and Aviva Investors, along with several smaller fund houses, have also lined up to shun the listing, expected to be the UK's largest in a decade.

Andrew Millington, head of UK equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, voiced his concerns about the dual-class share structure, which would give co-founder and chief executive Will Shu a £500m stake and 57% of the voting rights, leaving him able to veto any attempt to oust him.

"We would have no power to do anything [because of the rights the chief executive will hold for three years]. The CEO could run the business however he likes for years," Millington said.

This is in contrast to the view of the UK Government, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak endorsed the company's decision to list in London a day after he recommended a series of changes to UK listing rules, which would allow firms with dual-class share structures to obtain premium status.

Head of corporate finance and stewardship at M&G Rupert Krefting pointed to the company's reliance on gig economy workers as a reason to avoid the listing, stating it posed "risks to the sustainability of its business model for long-term investors".

Workers' rights have made headlines recently, with Uber forced to classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed contractors as a result of a UK Supreme Court ruling, an issue which could also impact Deliveroo.

The food delivery firm was the centre of a recent study to this effect by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain, which found the company often paid its riders less than minimum wage, sometimes as low as £2 an hour.

Deliveroo insisted the growing list of investors avoiding the listing would not damage its IPO, stating it had received "very significant demand from institutions across the globe".

