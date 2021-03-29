UK investors turn to US, Japan and China in search for higher returns

More than two thirds of investors see the US as a more attractive market as a result of Joe Biden's election

British investors are looking beyond their home turf for investment opportunities, with Japan, China and the US all high on their radars as recovery from the pandemic begins.

The latest Investment Forces research from Charles Schwab UK revealed that Japan is now the most attractive market for UK investors, with 68% of respondents naming it a good investment opportunity.

Interest in China has also increased since the last survey conducted in May 2020, with 60% now saying they see it as an attractive option, marking the largest increase in attractiveness of all regions.

Meanwhile, the victory of President Joe Biden in the US election in November has drawn the attention of British investors to the US once again, with 67% seeing it as a more attractive market as a result and 18% revealing they had upped their US allocation in the last three months.

Are we still in early recovery? Japan's road to recovery on Olympic year still a marathon, not a sprint

At the same time, UK investors are becoming more optimistic on the outlook for markets, with more than half (53%) adopting a positive outlook for the next 18 months, an eight percentage-point increase compared to May 2020.

No doubt this is helped by the fact that some 47% of respondents have seen an increase in the value of their investments in the past three months, up from 29% in May.

Richard Flynn, UK managing director at Charles Schwab, said: "Faced with sluggish recoveries in UK and European markets, British investors are going global, turning to Japan, China and the US for higher returns.

"Investors are more likely to look abroad for opportunities as their optimism increases and we are seeing British investors becoming more bullish as the performance of their portfolios improves.

"The combination of a strong bounceback in the Far East coupled with confidence in the Biden administration positions these markets as the Big Three outside of the UK for investors."

Room for growth: The real estate winners and losers of the vaccine roll-out

Revival of unloved assets

The survey, which analysed responses from 1,000 UK-based investors, also revealed some unloved sectors are coming back into favour, with 77% of those surveyed seeing an opportunity to invest in undervalued assets.

This includes real estate, in favour with 69% of respondents (up from 60% in May), and tourism and hospitality, which 40% of respondents view as attractive, up from 35%.

However, high street retail remains unloved, with just 35% of investors seeing it as an attractive opportunity, down from 37% in May.

The majority of investors are also concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their savings, with 62% saying it may have a long-term negative impact on their portfolios, while 70% are worried about future lockdowns and pandemics.

Flynn said: "Investors are now looking for green shoots of recovery in some of the sectors which were hit hardest by the impacts of the pandemic.

"As we get closer to the end of lockdown, many investors are viewing these sectors as potentially undervalued and due for a rapid bounce back."