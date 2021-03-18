UK inflation back on list of worries as BoE takes negative rates off the table

The Bank of England (BoE) has followed in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve today, leaving interest rates unchanged and signalling lower rates for longer, but market attention has turned to inflation fears once again.

At the MPC meeting today, committee members voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1%, electing to let the economy heat up before raising rates once again.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said the message from the Bank is that "interest rates are going to remain nailed to the floor for the foreseeable future, despite the improving economic picture".

"The only thing that might prise rates upwards is a bout of inflation, but that would need to be both sustained and structural to compel the Bank of England to tighten policy," he added.

However, he noted that now the Bank has made its decision, markets are "beginning to price in the risk of higher inflation and those fears won't be soothed by the fact that CPI will rise in the coming months, as energy price falls seen in the spring of last year begin to fall out of the equation".

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, noted that the Bank seems "comfortable with the idea that the market moves reflect an improving growth and inflation outlook", having failed to "join its colleagues at the European Central Bank in trying to push back against the recent increase in global bond yields".



According to Khalaf, the lower-for-longer rates should encourage consumers to spend more of their savings, though the outlook from the Bank itself isn't encouraging: it estimates just 5% of excess savings from the pandemic will be spent in the wider economy.

What next?

According to Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the "most interesting debate with regard to UK policy will be around the sequencing of policy normalisation".

She said: "Under former Governor Carney, it was understood that the balance sheet would not be unwound until the policy rate reached 1.5%, whereas Governor Andrew Bailey has hinted that the balance sheet could be normalized prior to rate hikes - which could lead to a steeper UK gilt curve.

"More broadly, we think fiscal policy normalisation will occur prior to rate hikes and we see limited prospects of rate hikes through 2023."

James Lynch, investment manager at Aegon, agreed that although "it's trickier to do nothing", this is precisely what can be expected from the Bank throughout 2021 as it waits to see how the economy emerges from the pandemic.

The Bank's next move when it does act, however, remains in question, with Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at the International Business of Federated Hermes, suggesting it should be "equally ready for its next move being further easing or the beginning of a tightening course".

Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, predicts that, given an absence of market stress and ongoing uncertainty, the Bank will "taper its QE purchases at a pace of around half its current weekly pace, once reopening is advanced further and the strength of the rebound clear".

"We then expect a hiking signal as spare capacity closes and inflation is running close to target at some point next year, but no rate hike just yet. We would think that a first hike may become more probable in 2023, likely after the Fed."