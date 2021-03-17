Chuka Umunna and Guy Opperman among keynotes revealed for Sustainable Investment Festival

Chuka Umunna and Guy Opperman are among the guest speakers at this year's Sustainable Investment Festival

Investment Week parent Incisive Media is pleased to announce the first keynote speakers for its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival, which takes place live online between 22-25 June.

This new event is being run to help readers of Investment Week, Professional Adviser, Professional Pensions and International Investment navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market.

During the fully interactive festival - which will contain over 40 hours of content and more than 60 expert speakers - sessions will be addressing the key sustainable investment issues for fund selectors, financial advisers, pension trustees and schemes.

The festival, hosted by former BBC business correspondent Declan Curry, will tackle the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identify opportunities across asset classes, and offer guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

Among our high-profile guest speakers is Chuka Umunna, former MP and incoming head of EMEA ESG at JP Morgan, who will talk about driving sustainability through engagement and influence.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman MP will also speak at the festival, examining evolving responsibilities and regulatory changes driving investment decisions, processes and strategies.

Keynote speakers and topics

Chuka Umunna, incoming head of EMEA ESG, JP Morgan

Driving sustainability through engagement and influence

Guy Opperman MP, minister for pensions and financial inclusion

Examining the evolving responsibilities and regulatory changes driving investment decisions, processes and strategies

Catherine Howarth, chief executive of ShareAction

Engagement and disclosure of workforce practices to influence positive investment outcomes

Ivo Mulder, head of the Climate Finance Unit at United Nations Environment Programme

How can sustainable investing influence the net zero agenda and make a measurable impact on environmental outcomes?

David Russell, head of responsible investment at USS

Shifting mindsets towards stewardship and adopting a net zero approach to investment

Sir Ronald Cohen, chairman of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment and The Portland Trust

Assessing social impact funds and their role in investment portfolios

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar