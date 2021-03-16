M&G eyes Q2 reopening date for suspended property fund

The fund has been suspended since December 2019

M&G hopes to reopen the long-suspended M&G Property Portfolio before the end of the second quarter, according to its latest suspension update.

Extending the suspension to enable "raising cash levels to protect the interests of all our investors", the managers have sold a further two assets since its February update.

Totalling £97.7m, these sales push the fund's current cash level to 25.3%, with a further £329m of asset sales under offer or have exchanged, although there is no guarantee these deals will complete.

Despite this, the managers anticipate the cash position reaching a "sufficient level" to be able to announce the fund's reopening "before the end of the second quarter".

The fund continues to waive 30% of its annual charge, with no fees on cash held in excess of 20%.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

Janus Henderson Investments reopened its fund on 24 February 2021.

To date, the property funds of Aegon, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended, with respective cash levels of 17.1%, 22.6% and 25.3% according to the most recent factsheets.