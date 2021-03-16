Baroness Helena Morrissey to join AJ Bell as NED and chair designate

Baroness Helena Morrissey DBE has been appointed as a non-executive director of AJ Bell and is set to succeed Les Platts as chair, while St James's Place (SJP) has confirmed she will stand down as a non-executive director at its next AGM.

The investment platform announced it has appointed Baroness Morrissey as a non-executive director and that, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, it is intended that she will be appointed to succeed Platts as chair at the company's next annual general meeting, which is expected to take place in January 2022. She will join the board as chair designate on 1 July.

Baroness Morrissey is leaving SJP after just 14 months on the board. Commenting on her appointment, she said: "I've long admired AJ Bell and its commitment to helping people to invest. Its low cost, easy to use investment platform is exactly what people need to help them start their investing journey and build financial security for themselves and their families.

'2021 is the year for action': Baroness Helena Morrissey on how and why white allies need to speak out against racial inequality

"The business is growing quickly and I'm looking forward to joining the team to help build on that success and shape the future direction of the company."

AJ Bell's current chair Platts has previously indicated he would step down next year. "It has been a great honour to chair the board at AJ Bell and to help steer the company through its successful IPO in 2018. The business is full of great people who are totally focused on serving its customers and I'll leave knowing it has a very bright future."

AJ Bell also announced the appointment of Evelyn Bourke as a non-executive director, set to join the board at the same time on 1 July.

"I look forward to welcoming Helena and Evelyn to the board in July and handing over the chair to Helena early next year," Platts said.

Prior to SJP, Baroness Morrissey was head of personal investing at Legal & General Investment Management and, before that, chief executive of Newton Investment Management for 15 years. She is currently lead non-executive director for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, reporting to the Foreign Secretary.

SJP chair Iain Cornish said: "I would like to thank Baroness Morrissey for her valuable contribution to St. James's Place and wish her well in her new appointment."

Baroness Morrissey added: "I'm sorry to be leaving the St. James's Place plc board after a relatively short time and wish my colleagues well. I have a great opportunity to chair AJ Bell and it's clearly not possible to do both roles. I look forward to continuing to work with St. James's Place through the Diversity Project."

Baroness Helena Morrissey among senior industry allies to launch racial equality campaign

A champion of diversity in financial services, Baroness Morrissey was handed a peerage last August by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bourke is currently non-executive director at Marks & Spencer, and non-executive director and chair of audit committee at the Bank of Ireland. She was chief executive of Bupa until December 2020 and previously held senior roles at a number of financial services businesses, including Friends Provident, Standard Life and Chase de Vere.

Laura Carstensen, senior independent director at AJ Bell, said: "The appointments of Helena Morrissey and Evelyn Bourke further strengthen the AJ Bell board and will help develop the company's ambitious growth strategy.

"They each have a broad depth of experience in a range of financial services business and we are confident this will bring new ideas to the business that will benefit all our stakeholders.

"The board and I would like to thank Les for the vital role he has played in the growth and success of AJ Bell as a director since 2008 and as chair since 2014."