Alderwood Capital appoints ex-BNY Mellon director amid senior hires

Ex-BNY Mellon Asset Management director Ryan Sinnott is one of two senior hires made by London-based Alderwood Capital as part of the boutique's "ambitious growth plans".

Sinnott is joining the fund manager as investment partner and member of the investment committee from Northill Capital, where he worked with Alderwood founder and managing partner Jon Little as the director of strategy and development.

Prior to Northill Capital, Sinnott worked at BNY Mellon AM, also in the role of director of strategy and development, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions and execution of strategic projects.

He worked on the acquisitions of Capital Four and Longview Partners on behalf of Northill, and Insight Investment Management during his time at BNY Mellon.

Alderwood Capital, which provides equity capital to specialist boutique active managers through investment in general partner stakes, has also appointed Jonathan Crawford as partner, general counsel and chief compliance officer, having joined the firm as a consultant in 2020.

He previously held interim roles as head of corporate/M&A at RBS, head of executive governance at Santander UK, and senior consultancy roles with Citibank, Natixis Global Asset Management and Invesco.

Both senior hires are effective from 1 April and will be based in London.

Little, managing partner of Alderwood Capital, said: "These are important appointments for Alderwood, reflecting our ambitious growth plans.

"Ryan is highly regarded in the industry and brings significant experience and expertise to the team having worked on and led some very successful acquisitions. His track record speaks for itself and he will be a tremendous asset to the firm."

Little added: "Jonathan is a seasoned legal and compliance professional with an impressive background in banking and financial services.

"He has been supporting us as a consultant from the start and has been highly effective. I'm pleased we could persuade him to join us as a partner."