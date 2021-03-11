First Trust launches active ESG ETF offering access to developed and emerging markets

The fund will be available for 0.7% TER

First Trust has launched a best-in-class ESG ETF offering investors access to developed and emerging markets through an actively managed approach.

The First Trust Global Capital Strength ESG Leaders UCITS ETF will invest in a portfolio of global equities spanning 23 developed and 27 emerging market countries, with an ESG policy defined by inclusion in the MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders index.

The large- and mid-cap index excludes companies involved in alcohol, tobacco, gambling, nuclear power, conventional weapons and civilian firearms.

To feature in the fund, issuers must have a minimum three-month average trading volume of $5m, a minimum of $1bn in cash and short-term investments and a long-term debt to market capitalisation of less than 30%, with a return on equity greater than 15%.

From this, a portfolio of 50 equally weighted stocks is built, accounting for short- and long-term volatility along with country and sector concentration.

The semi-annually rebalanced fund is available to investors with a total expense ratio of 0.7%.

Rupert Haddon, managing director and head of sales at First Trust Global Portfolios, said: "We are thrilled to be launching the First Trust Global Capital Strength ESG Leaders UCITS ETF which blends two philosophies into one liquid, transparent and cost-effective solution balancing high quality names with responsible investing wrapped into a rules-based actively managed ETF.

"By selecting the best performing ESG companies combined with the Capital Strength fundamental methodology, this new fund can provide investors with a sustainable competitive advantage and a superior long-term investment opportunity.

"This ETF also offers downside protection through a combination of its high-quality focus and by applying low volatility metrics while focusing on a portfolio of the highest scoring ESG companies. We are delighted to be bringing this to market."