Gresham House eyes further fund launches after growing AUM by 42% in 2020

Gresham House has increased its assets under management (AUM) by 42% during 2020 to finish the year at £4bn, as a focus on sustainable investment strategies helped the business prosper despite the pandemic.

The managers, which focuses on real and alternative assets, has also seen net core income rise 29% to £40.8m and adjusted operating profit grow by 17% to £12.1m compared to the previous year.

Much of its success was driven by strong fundraising for its sustainability-focused strategies, including in areas such as housing, forestry, sustainable infrastructure and new energy, which are all key to the UK government's post-pandemic green recovery plan.

The year also saw Gresham House hire Rebecca Craddock-Taylor as sustainable investment director and expand its range of sustainability focused investment strategies into areas such as carbon credit and affordable housing investment platforms.

Notable fundraises in 2020 include the Gresham House Energy Storage fund (GRID) raising £150m, Gresham House Forest fund I LP raising £108m, the British Strategic Investment fund (BSIF) securing additional commitments of £100m, as well as net inflows into its strategic equity funds and the Baronsmead VCTs.

Tony Dalwood: How Gresham House kept momentum despite Covid-19

In 2021, the firm is planning to expand its offering further with the launch of the Gresham House Residential Secure Income LP and a follow-on fund for the BSIF. In addition, it is planning a new forestry fund, including an international theme, and products investing in renewables and battery technology.

Commenting on the results, CEO Tony Dalwood said: "The growth within each of the asset classes at Gresham House reflects the quality of our investment teams and client demand for these specialist areas.

"We start the second year of the GH25 plan with positive momentum despite the ongoing macroeconomic and social challenges, and we continue to invest alongside our growth ambitions in order to deliver client targets and generate shareholder value from AUM growth."

As a reflection of its strong year, the board intends to increase its final dividend for 2020 to 6p, a 33% rise from the 4.5p dividend in 2019.

In addition, the firm has announced that Richard Chadwick, chairman of the audit committee and senior independent director, will be retiring at the conclusion of next year's annual general meeting (AGM) after more than 13 years on the board.

The firm will look for his replacement over the course of the year, in an effort to "facilitate an orderly handover of his responsibilities".