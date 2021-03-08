Hill Review offers UK growth 'shot in the arm' but investors fear 'shrinking markets'

Investors and companies alike support the recommendations of the Lord Hill review but remain fearful of the UK's "shrinking markets", according to research from Peel Hunt and the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA).

Despite fears, the majority of investors (65%) and companies (56%) believe the UK public equity markets operated effectively over the course of 2020, "protecting jobs, saving businesses and maintaining liquidity", even with "little prospect of dividend growth".

Temporary relief to access finance offered by UK financial regulations and policymakers was welcomed by both parties, with 77% of investors and 66% of companies reflecting positively on the actions, although the groups have also called for these measures to be expanded upon and some made permanent to aid the nation's recovery.

Since March 2020, more than £45bn of new capital was injected into UK listed companies across 333 fundraisings, with an average £133m raised by those in excess of £5m.

However, only 96 of these and just 26% of 2020 IPOs contained any retail participation.

Supporting the recent Lord Hill review recommendations, 67% of investors have called for tax incentives for pension funds and insurance companies to invest in small- and mid-cap companies, while 58% asked for the tax treatment of debt and equity to be rebalanced, and 52% of companies argue the costs of being on the public markets should be tax deductible.

While there is some positivity across investors and companies, both groups are lacking optimism for the future, with only 21% of investors and 5% of companies predicting the number of listed companies will rise over 2021.

More than half of companies (58%) believe the UK's "burdensome listing requirements and excessive regulatory scrutiny" are to blame for "shrinking markets". Other reasons cited include cheaper capital from venture capital and private equity and the "increased appeal" of debt financing in a low interest rate environment.

The majority of both investors (78%) and companies (73%) have also called for small- and mid-cap companies to be exempted from MiFID II research unbundling requirements in an attempt to "improve market knowledge, liquidity and active interest from a wider pool of investors".

Steven Fine, chief executive of Peel Hunt, said: "The events of 2020 made for an extraordinary year, unlike anything we have seen before, as corporates of all sizes faced a pandemic-induced liquidity crisis that not even the most bearish scenario planners had foreseen.

"Dividends and share buybacks were halted and capex was reined in. Companies lined up to raise fresh capital to keep their operations afloat. And the investment community answered their call, injecting more than £46bn into UK plc over the past year alone.

"Things are already looking up in 2021, with a backlog of delayed IPOs now coming to market, and the government's vaccination programme and roadmap out of lockdown providing hope that a return to normality is in sight.

"But many challenges still remain, from spiralling public sector debt and ongoing regulatory concerns to continued uncertainty over the City of London's future relationship with the EU."

Tim Ward, chief executive of the QCA, added: "The story of the last 20 years has been about the decline of the UK's public equity markets, and in particular a consistent shrinking of the number of small and mid-sized companies using them, preferring instead to opt for low cost debt or private equity.

"The need to stimulate our economy, combined with the opportunities that leaving the EU provides, can build momentum to revitalise the UK's public equity markets. Lord Hill's Review of the UK listing regime has come just in time and we hope this forms part of a well co-ordinated approach from the Government that will lead to an expanding small and mid-cap ecosystem in the UK."