Investors return to UK equity funds after eight months of outflows

The UK equity fund market has shown its first signs of post-pandemic recovery as investors broke an eight-month outflow streak, according to Calastone's latest Fund Flow Index.

February provided UK equity funds with the first positive net flows since May 2020 as investors added £145m to the asset class, although the final week saw investors take back £19m.

This ended the eight-month run of consecutive outflows from the space totalling £2.2bn, which was second in duration only to the EU referendum period.

February proved a good month for equity funds generally, with overall flows to the asset class totalling £961m, with a marginally positive FFI:Equity of 52.1 - a reading of 50 means buys equal sells.

However, flows diverged significantly between categories, with North American funds recording their first outflows since March 2020 and investors continuing to shun European funds, which Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, attributed to the "shambolic vaccine rollout".

Emerging markets and Asia-Pacific funds enjoyed their second-best month on record, receiving £177m and £215m respectively.

Rising energy prices have also boosted inflows in sectors funds focused on energy and alternative energy, while ESG equity fund assets grew to yet another record high.

A sharp upturn in bond yields did not significantly impact demand for fixed income funds, as the products recorded inflows of £846m over February, resulting in a "very positive" FFI:Bonds of 56.7.

The figure remains well above the average recorded since April 2020, when central banks upped their quantitative easing programmes, but turnover in bond funds was the fourth highest on record.

Glyn said: "Rising bond yields and the falling US dollar are the big stories in global markets at the moment.

"For a US market dominated by extremely highly valued tech stocks, rising bond yields are a clear and present danger - with so much of their value tied up in their future prospects, a higher cost of money (or discount rate) is very bad for share prices of these giants. Outflows are the inevitable result.

"Sentiment on UK equity funds is also going to remain closely linked to the recovery from the pandemic and whether the cautious plan to lift lockdowns starts to slip. UK funds have been so out of favour for so long that some rotation is clearly taking place now too.

"For their part, emerging markets and Asia benefit when the dollar is weak because it increases their room to boost their economies with extra spending while keeping a lid on domestic inflation. It also reduces the burden of dollar debt that many less developed countries carry."