Greensill Capital expected to file for insolvency - reports

Greensill Capital is understood to be preparing to file for insolvency in the UK, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times has reported.

The firm, which is served by former prime minister David Cameron as an adviser, has suffered a recent loss of a $4.6bn insurance contract according to the FT, which may cause default among those it counts as clients and as many as 50,000 job losses.

As a result of this, the firm announced some clients were "likely to become insolvent, defaulting on their existing facilities", as funding for working capital was removed.

The collapse of the firm may bring down other shareholders with it, including SoftBank's Vision fund, which invested $1.5bn into the business in 2019. GAM announced yesterday (2 March) that it was winding down its $842m GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance fund in the wake of recent news.

Apollo Global Management, which will see CEO and co-founder Leon Black step down this year in the wake of his links to Jeffrey Epstein, is set to buy parts of the financial company in a "prepack" deal.