Canada Life hires Polar Capital's Kemp as Asia-Pacific equity manager

Canada Life Asset Management has appointed Ming Kemp to oversee its Asia-Pacific equity investment strategies, including management of the LF Canlife Asia-Pacific fund.

Kemp's investment philosophy ensures continuity in the management of the LF Canlife Asia-Pacific Fund, which has a style-agnostic, bottom-up approach to equity investment, the firm said.

She has over 20 years of experience and joins from Polar Capital where she was the joint manager of its Emerging Markets fund from its inception in 2010.

Prior to joining Polar Capital, Kemp spent five years at AXA Framlington as an Asia specialist, managing Asian equity portfolios for global emerging market funds and global balanced funds.

She has also held roles at American Express Asset Management and Sarasin Investment Management.

In her new role, Kemp will be based in London and reports to head of equities Mike Willans.

"We are delighted to welcome an investment professional of Ming's calibre to Canada Life Asset Management. Her knowledge and experience of Asian markets makes her a valuable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our long-term, global investment capabilities," Willans said.

Kemp added: "I am delighted to have joined Canada Life Asset Management and be part of a team that has such a strong pedigree in the industry. I expect 2021 will be a year of change in Asia-Pacific markets with a number of new themes emerging.

"We will be focusing on identifying companies that show good long-term potential, strong company management and leadership in their sectors."