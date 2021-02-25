Man GLG launches long-short Asia Pacific fund for Swan

Man GLG has launched a long-short Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) fund for Andrew Swan, its second for the manager who joined from BlackRock in August 2020.

The Man GLG Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Equity Alternative fund will be led by head of Asia equities (ex-Japan) Swan and supported by a dedicated team of five analysts, who seek to "capture the turning points in company earnings revisions".

It will be available to UK retail investors as a UCITS-compliant ICAV.

The benchmark-agnostic fund will be comprised of 50-100 all-cap stocks, which the firm said will allow the fund to "dynamically shift across styles based on macro conditions".

Swan, who also manages the long-only Man GLG Asia (ex-Japan) Equity fund, said: "Across Asia there's significant regional dispersion that creates distinct pockets of opportunity and provides a fertile environment for long-short strategies.

"The effects of macro policies and local conditions have affected corporate profitability in Asia over the last decade.

"We believe these factors offer opportunities to generate alpha, particularly in a region in which analyst coverage can be inconsistent and there are many under-researched or under-covered stocks."

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, added: "Andrew and his team employ an investment process based around capturing the turning points in earnings revisions. Following the launch of the long-only fund last year, it was a natural next step to launch a long-short fund that allows them to express a view on stocks based on a fundamental, quantitative view of future earnings revisions.

"It is an exciting time to be investing in the Asia (ex-Japan) region and we are pleased to add the fund to our diverse range of liquid alternative strategies."