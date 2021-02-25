Brook AM expands GEM team with second Newton hire

Brook Asset Management has appointed Sophia Whitbread as assistant portfolio manager on its global emerging markets (GEM) strategy, reuniting her with former Newton colleague Robert Marshall-Lee, who recently moved.

Whitbread, who will join the firm in June, will manage the strategy alongside Marshall-Lee, who she previously co-managed the BNY Mellon Newton Global Emerging Markets and Oriental funds with.

Marshall-Lee, whose move was announced last November, is set to start at the firm in March.

Jos Trusted, head of institutional business at Brook, celebrated Whitbread's "analytical ability" and "extensive experience of emerging market investment" alongside the duo's "concentrated, thematic and benchmark agnostic investment process."

Timothy Pearey, CEO of Brook, which is part of Odey Group, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Sophia to Brook at this important time in the firm's development.

"Sophia and Robert Marshall-Lee have been one of the most respected emerging market investment teams in the industry for some time and we are delighted they will link up again for the benefit of our clients.

"We ensure that our investment teams have complete investment autonomy to manage their portfolios and develop their investment processes with a clear objective of maximising investment returns.

"We are now well-placed to develop the Brook EM franchise and our product offering with this market leading team."

Whitbread added: "I am excited to be joining Brook which combines a deep research capability, impressive business infrastructure and an ambitious business development strategy.

"It is clear that Brook offers a thoroughly intellectual investment environment with strong belief in highly active fund management.

"In particular, I look forward to re-joining Robert Marshall-Lee to resume our successful partnership in delivering investment performance for our clients."