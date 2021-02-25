SJP 2020 inflows 8% lower than previous year but FUM hit fresh record

St James's Place has reported net inflows of £8.2bn in 2020, 8% lower than in the previous year but proof of its resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the firm.

The inflows, which represent 7% of opening funds under management, helped push FUM up 11% to a record £129.3bn by the end of the year.

However, the firm has had to take some measures to protect the business from the effects of the pandemic. This included a decision to withhold the 11.22p final dividend for 2019 at the outset of the crisis, which SJP said gave it the "ability and flexibility to provide clients with the quality of service they would need".

The financial resilience of the business since then means SJP plans to pay the withheld dividend out to shareholders on 24 March, plus a final dividend for 2020 of 38.49p (lower than the 49.71p dividend paid for 2019).

Commenting on the results, CEO Andrew Croft said: "Given the attractive market outlook for our face-to-face advisory business model, the scale of the business today, and the progress we have made in developing our technology infrastructure, we look to the future with confidence and in our results announcement have set out some of our key new planning assumptions for the next five years.

"I would highlight our ambition to deliver growth in new business of around 10% per annum which, with modest help from investment markets and continued high retention rates, would see funds under management grow to in excess of £200bn by the end of 2025.

"Growth on this scale will require continued investment but given the success of our technology initiatives in recent years, we believe overall expense growth can be held to around 5% per annum thereby delivering additional value for shareholders through operational leverage in the cash result. In turn, we are intending to pay-out around 70% of the underlying cash result in dividends annually over the period."

In addition, the firm is embarking on a project to simplify its operations during 2021 following a strategic review in conducted in 2020. This "streamlining" process is expected to lead to the loss of around 200 jobs from across the business.

However, Croft believes that "a combination of filling vacant roles across the business and a voluntary redundancy programme in appropriate areas will mitigate the number of individuals impacted by this difficult decision".

Commenting on the outlook for the business in the post-pandemic world, the CEO said: "In the near term, whilst we are encouraged by the moderate growth in new business we have seen in the early weeks of 2021, the external environment remains challenging.

"There remain difficult months ahead but as Covid-19 restrictions ease, we are hopeful there will be an economic recovery and we will see a return to more normal growth in new client investments."