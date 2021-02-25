Troy's Francis Brooke to step back from fund management

Francis Brooke is giving up his fund management responsibilities as he is set to take up a new role as executive vice-chairman of Troy Asset Management on 31 December, the firm has announced.

Brooke has managed the £3.3bn Trojan Income fund since launch in October 2004 and the £241m Troy Income & Growth trust since 2009.

He will be replaced by Blake Hutchins as the Trojan Income fund's lead manager with effect from 1 January 2022, the firm revealed in a statement. Hutchins joined Troy in October 2019 as co-manager of the Trojan Income fund with Francis Brooke and Hugo Ure.

Blake Hutchins appointed co-manager of Troy Income & Growth Trust

The fund aims to invest in line with its philosophy of achieving strong, risk-adjusted returns with low volatility.

Brooke said: "This is the right time for me to pass on these responsibilities as I take on a new role as executive vice-chairman. We believe that this carefully planned succession will be a successful transition, with the process completing by the end of the year.

"Blake and Hugo are both well known to our investors and have established investment track records. Having worked closely with them both, I am delighted to be able to leave the funds in such proven and capable hands."

Ure, who joined Troy in 2009, will remain co-manager of the Troy Income & Growth Trust with Hutchins. Ure is also Troy's head of responsible investment and lead manager of the Trojan Ethical Income fund.

Troy's Harries: We are 'towards the cautious end of cautious'

Sebastian Lyon, founder & CIO of Troy, commented: "Since launching the Trojan Income fund in 2004, Francis has delivered strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors, building an enviable track record with a consistent, conservative investment approach.

"We are delighted that Blake has settled in to the Troy investment team so seamlessly and have every confidence he and Hugo will build on Francis's track record.

"Francis and I have enjoyed a successful partnership for over 17 years and I am delighted that he will stay on Troy's board in this new strategic role as executive vice-chairman."