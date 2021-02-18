WisdomTree unveils bond ETF to target coronavirus recovery

WisdomTree has launched a fixed income ETF investing in an index of bonds issued to finance the European Union's coronavirus recovery programmes worth a total of €850bn.

The WisdomTree European Union Bond UCITS ETF (EUBO), listed on the Borsa Italiana and the German Börse Xetra, tracks the price and yield performance of the iBoxx EUR European Union Select index and has an expense ratio of 0.16%.

The index consists of a basket of euro-denominated investment grade bonds issued by the EU to finance the Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) programme (with a ceiling of €100bn) and the NextGenerationEU initiative, worth €750bn.

These initiatives aim to mitigate EU member state unemployment risks and repair the immediate economic and social damage from the pandemic.

Lidia Treiber, director of research at WisdomTree, said: "The Covid-19 crisis has led to Europe unifying on several fronts to tackle the virus and stimulate an economic recovery. EU bonds could add another highly rated and liquid instrument with the capacity to become a larger share of the European Central Bank's asset purchasing programmes.

"EU bonds benefit from a strong credit rating and can help investors reduce the credit risk across portfolios while benefiting from a yield pick-up relative to German sovereign bonds.

"While supply of EU bonds will rise, demand has been exceptionally high with primary issuance to date oversubscribed, owing to the EU being a high-quality issuer and an ESG component attached to bonds issued under the SURE programme. We expect this trend of high demand to continue once the NextGenerationEU initiative rolls out."

All bond issued under the SURE programme fall under the social bond framework, while some of the NextGenerationEU issues could fall under the EU's social or green bond frameworks.

The total €850bn bond issuance under these programmes is set to make the EU the second largest AAA-rated issuer in Europe, with the EU's total €1.8bn stimulus package being the largest ever financed through its budget.

Alexis Marinof, head of Europe at WisdomTree, said: "EUBO reflects our approach to product development and providing investors with unique exposures, whether that is by being first to market or developing differentiated strategies.

"By leveraging our heritage of innovation, we continue to build products which help European investors allocate to fixed income asset classes that have historically been inaccessible through the ETF wrapper, something we have done in AT1 CoCos, US Treasury floating rate notes and now EU bonds."