Chrysalis IT seeks approval for 600 million share issuance

The board of Chrysalis investment trust is seeking shareholder authority for the issuance of up to 600 million ordinary and C shares.

In an announcement published today (17 February), the board said it intends to publish a prospectus in March, which will include further detail of the placing programme.

The trust has undertaken multiple capital raises since its IPO in November 2018, with its most recent October 2020 effort raising £95m from 64,189,189 shares issued at £1.48.

If this next issuance achieved its maximum 600 million shares at the same price, the company would raise £888m.

With shares currently trading at £2.26, a 41% premium to NAV, Liberum analyst Conor Finn anticipates a continued strong NAV performance in 2021, with "further liquidity events likely".

"We see the potential for further events over the medium term, as many of the companies are reportedly preparing for a public offering, or a final private funding round before coming to market," he said.

"A number of portfolio companies could potentially IPO in 2021, including Klarna, TransferWise and Embark."

At its IPO, the trust set a target of 15-17 investments and currently it sits at 12, with a further £1bn of opportunities identified and potential follow-on opportunities of £250m.

The company also announced that Numis has been appointed joint corporate broker alongside its existing broker Liberum, effective immediately.