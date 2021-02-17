M&G mulls opening date for suspended property fund

The fund has been suspended since December 2019

M&G has further extended the suspension of its M&G Property Portfolio, but for the first time has suggested it is considering a fixed date to reopen the fund, according to its latest update.

In an update for the fund suspension, which enters its 15th month, the firm said it is "actively giving further consideration to an appropriate date for resumption of dealing", the first time it has given any indication of its potential reopening.

Janus Henderson set to reopen property fund on 24 February

A total of four assets representing £47.7m were sold across January, £8.3m of which were completed following last month's announcement, which brings the cash level of the fund to 21.3%.

This brings the total value of asset sales to £443.6m since it first suspended in December 2019.

A further £306.3m worth of asset sales are currently under offer, with "a number moving towards completion", and while the firm clarifies the completion of these transactions "cannot be certain", it expects the fund's cash position to reach "a sufficient level" to reopen.

RICS gives all clear for property sector but £5bn of investor capital remains in lockup

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

On 27 January 2021, Janus Henderson Investments announced it would reopen its fund on 24 February.

To date, the property funds of Aegon, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended.