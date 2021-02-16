Pictet AM launches emerging markets multi asset fund

The firm believes “emerging markets offer the best long-term returns globally”

Pictet Asset Management has expanded its multi-asset range with the launch of an emerging markets fund.

The Pictet Emerging Markets Multi Asset fund will offer investors access to equities, sovereign bonds, credit, commodities, real estate, money markets and currencies across emerging markets.

Managed by Shaniel Ramjee and Marco Piersimoni, the fund is available for an ongoing charges figure of 1.07%, including a management fee of 0.65%.

The fund, which raised over $50m in a pre-launch marketing campaign, has been launched as the firm believes "emerging markets offer the best long-term returns globally", in a lower return environment.

Olivier Ginguené, CIO, multi-asset and quantitative investment, said: "We believe, in the long-term, emerging markets offer the best value for investors.

"However, emerging markets can be subject to higher levels of volatility, making asset allocation decisions difficult for investors.

"Our new strategy aims to take the stress out of that process for the investor, by taking those decisions on their behalf and smoothing returns across the economic cycle."