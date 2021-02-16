Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance calls for blended finance vehicles to invest in climate solutions

These vehicles are intended to open the way to greater institutional investment

The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance has called on the asset management industry to collaborate on the development of blended finance vehicles, in at attempt to "drastically ramp up" investment in climate solutions.

Alliance members will work with "a number of select asset managers" to identify priority investment segments to help finance the transition to a net zero economy, utilising blended finance to de-risk investments in climate solutions, which currently do not have the appropriate risk-return profile to attract institutional capital.

These vehicles will allow financiers and donors to offer a small amount of resources as a "first loss" to rally larger amounts of private capital.

This partnership is open to members and non-members and will help design vehicles in the range of $300m to $500m that meet core criteria, along with a refined strategy to fit institutional investors' needs.

All vehicles must also: focus on climate solution investments; invest in financially viable and sustainable underlying business models; have a strong risk mitigation mechanism for private investors; be suitable for large institutional investors; be managed by experienced and established fund managers; and not hamper other SDG goals.

Guenther Thallinger, Alliance chair and Allianz SE board member, said: "We need to ensure asset managers are supporting us in achieving our climate-related targets.

"Asset management must change and fully incorporate these climate-related targets. Our interactions from the Request for Proposal, to mandate definition and then to performance dialogues will cover climate impact."

Eric Usher, UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative head, added: "The accelerating climate crisis and the need to support developing countries overcome the challenges of investing in climate solutions means it is now even more imperative that blended capital is delivered in a climate-smart and net-zero-compatible manner.

"Through the work of the Alliance's Financing Transition workstream, and through this call to action, the Alliance is helping ensure this happens at the required scale and pace."

PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds said: "We will not achieve the target of net zero by 2050 without investments in climate solutions and in the new technologies that will power the green economy of the future. The finance sector has an essential role to play in scaling up investment opportunities.

"Asset owners are looking for investment solutions and wanting to work with innovative fund managers to design the investment vehicles of the future. Without the investment community, the transition to a zero-carbon future, will not happen with scale or the urgency that is required."