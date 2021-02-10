Register now for webinar revealing LGBT Great's LGBT+ Lens Investing Insights Research

Investment Week and LGBT Great are pleased to invite you to a virtual LGBT History Month event in partnership with St James's Place Wealth Management and Northern Trust Asset Management.

Scheduled for 1pm on Thursday 25 February, this engaging online event will not only mark the importance of LGBT History Month, but will also provide an exclusive look at the results of LGBT Great's LGBT+ Lens Investing Insights Research in alliance with Equality Group, LGBT Capital and the Bisi Alimi Foundation.

This global research study examines the understanding, development and adoption of an LGBT+ lens by investment professionals in their investment decisions and active ownership frameworks.

Joining IW editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd as key speakers in the webinar are Iain Rayner, co-COO at St James's Place Wealth Management; Marie Dzanis, head of EMEA at Northern Trust Asset Management; and Hephzi Pemberton, CEO at Equality Group.

LGBT History Month is an annual celebration that provides learning and education about the historic challenges faced by the LGBT+ community. This celebration aims to educate young people about the journey of the LGBT rights movement and to promote inclusivity in modern society.

LGBT History Month originated in the US in 1994 and started in the UK in 2003. It is marked globally by schools, colleges and organisations who seek to increase understanding of the LGBT+ community through education.

Every year there are different themes, this year's being wellbeing: mind, body and spirit.

