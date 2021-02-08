Royal London's Martin Cholwill to retire after 37 years

Manager of Royal London Asset Management’s £1.7bn UK Equity Income fund Martin Cholwill will retire later in the year after almost four decades of managing portfolios.

Richard Marwood, who has been deputy manager on the fund since 2016, will assume responsibility as co-manager with Cholwill until his retirement, then become lead manager.

Cholwill joined RLAM in 2005, having previously managed a UK equity mandate at AXA Investment Managers, where he worked for 21 years. Since he took to the helm of Royal London UK Equity Income in March 2005, it has returned 221.4% compared to its FTSE All-Share benchmark and average peer's respective gains of 158.3% and 139.8%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Marwood also worked with Cholwill during his time at AXA, where he spent 16 years in total. During his tenure at RLAM, Marwood has revamped its £900m UK Growth fund alongside co-manager Niko de Walden, turning it into a top-quartile performer over the last five years with a total return of 54.5% compared to its average peer's gain of 39.1%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said the news will "naturally be disappointing for investors", but that Royal London are "well placed to mange the handover".

"There is plenty of time so investors don't need to panic and sell the fund," he reasoned. "New manager Richard Marwood has worked closely for many years with Martin at Royal London and previous employers.

"He runs the UK Dividend Growth fund on a similar philosophy and process and has also stepped in to support on previous occasions, so this is as clean a handover as one can get."