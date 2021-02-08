Baillie Gifford knocks Morgan Stanley off top spot in FundCalibre's index

Baillie Gifford has overtaken Morgan Stanley for the first time to claim the top spot in FundCalibre's Fund Management Equity Index, which ranks the best equity franchises.

A three-time winner, Morgan Stanley has been pushed into second place by Baillie Gifford, whose average fund returned 82.2% more than its peers over five years to 31 December 2020 - the highest five-year outperformance in the history of the survey.

One of the top contributors to this outperformance was the Baillie Gifford American fund, which returned 121.8% in 2020 alone, making it the best performing vehicle during the year and outperforming its average peer by 105.7%. Four other funds by the group also beat their sector averages by 50% or more.

The 'best asset management company around'? Why analysts back Baillie Gifford to extend UK funds industry dominance

Other new additions to the top ten list, which have seen a huge improvement in performance, were recently re-named FSSA, Matthews Asia, J.P. Morgan, Legg Mason Martin Currie and the newly combined group Premier Miton, with much of their outperformance driven by their growth-oriented style, according to FundCalibre. The other five groups in the top ten were the same as last year.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price was commended for staying in the top ten list in each of the seven years the study was conducted, ending up in fourth place this year. Like Baillie Gifford, its equity team has outperformed for the past 11 years, with FundCalibre noting this consistency is "impressive".

Baillie Gifford reduces fees on Dow and Ross's global equity income funds

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said: "Over five years the average outperformance of Baillie Gifford's equity funds is almost 10% more than the second placed company and almost 50% more than the firm in third.

"Baillie Gifford also has the cheapest charges of any of the companies in the survey. Charges matter as they compound over time. So having a lower charge really helps performance as well as demonstrating a really good attitude of putting the client first.

"Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price are the most consistent companies over the long term. Both have been in the top ten for each of the seven surveys we have conducted, spanning a time period of more than a decade. That shows consistently excellent stock-picking skills and value added for investors."

However, he questioned Baillie Gifford's ability to shoot the lights out again next year, but added that "while the level of outperformance may drop, it is still highly likely the outperformance will remain".

He added that "agility, flexibility and good stock picking skills were key in the 12 months of 2020 and research from Quilter found that active equity managers outperformed market indices in seven of the ten major Investment Association equity sectors".

The Fund Management Equity Index ranks equity fund houses in terms of the strength of their stockpicking teams, based on their ability to add value year in, year out over a five-year period.