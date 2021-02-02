Sustainable investing a 'must have': Willis Owen's Lowcock picks top ethical funds

Ethical funds are a portfolio “necessity”, according to Willis Owen's head of personal investing Adrian Lowcock, who has selected his top three “must have” funds for 2021.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lowcock said he had opted for ethical fund offerings from Royal London, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Stewart Investors.

"Covid has accelerated the trend for sustainable investing as people have realised the impact human activity has on the world," Lowcock said.

"Recent events such as the new US president signing back up to The Paris Agreement, has solidified the fact that climate awareness is high on the agenda, but the issue is the wealth of different choices out there."

According to Lowcock, the market is full of alternatives purporting to offer some degree of ethical or sustainable criteria when it comes to selecting its holdings, while others have it "plastered" in the name of the fund.

He highlighted that there are a range of strategies "with significant experience and understanding of sustainable and ethical investing, which have built up robust processes and solid track records".

ASI UK Ethical Equity

Lowcock's first pick, ASI UK Ethical Equity, is managed by Lesley Duncan who follows a "strict ethical approach", avoidinh companies that harm the environment, or are involved in arms, tobacco, gambling or alcohol.

It also looks to support businesses involved in pollution control and environmental technology, as well as companies that are strongly rooted in their local communities and promote equal opportunities to its employees.

For Lowcock, the prominence of social responsibility within the maxim of the fund is ideal for anyone who wants to embrace a socially responsible approach to investing.

Royal London Sustainable Leaders

Secondly, he identified Royal London's Sustainable Leaders fund, which he said benefits from a strategy that has been evolving since 2003, under Mike Fox and the team at Royal London. The fund aims to provide above-average capital growth.

A predominantly UK-centric fund, but with some exposure to the US and Europe, investment decisions are focussed on companies that have a positive effect on the environment.

Additionally, Lowcock has identified the effort the fund makes to invest in companies whose management is making a substantial effort to manage corporate responsibility and to improve on health and safety.

Stewart Investors Worldwide Sustainability

The final pick is Stewart Investors Worldwide Sustainability, a fund which can trace its origins back to the 1990s. It is co-managed by Nick Edgerton and David Gait Driven and draws on market-leading global equity research.

Lowcock said the managers had a preference for high-calibre management and healthy balance sheets which resulted in a bias towards defensive growth shares.