Fundsmith surges into Pridham Report top ten as Baillie Gifford tops active sales

A near-50% increase in gross sales helped Fundsmith break into the Pridham Report's top ten managers for the measure, as strong performance through the coronavirus pandemic meant Baillie Gifford was the best-selling active house in the UK.

Fundsmith saw its gross sales soar by 45% to £6.7bn, as the firm's flagship Fundsmith Equity offering continued to deliver impressive returns for unitholders, meaning it was the ninth best-selling asset manager in 2020.

The second new entrant into the top ten was Liontrust, which benefitted from heightened interest from investors in ESG solutions. The firm saw gross sales rise by almost two-thirds (65%) to £7.6bn, helping it land in eighth.

However, while their passive arms allowed BlackRock, Fidelity International and Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) to fill the three tops spots once more, Baillie Gifford was not far behind the latter two, as the best active house.

The firm saw both its gross and net fund sales more than double in 2020 to £12.3bn and £5.2bn respectively. It was the second best-selling on a net basis.

"The exceptional performance of Baillie Gifford's funds last year helped it to attract increased business across the piste from discretionary managers, advisers and direct investors," said Helen Pridham, editor of the Pridham Report.

The Edinburgh-based firm has seen its funds shoot to the top of the performance tables in the majority of their sectors, as Covid-19 has helped to accelerate a number of the trends in which it invests. Its fund sales peaked in Q4, reaching £4.5bn on a gross basis.

As well as boosting flows into Liontrust's products, ESG also benefited Royal London Asset Management, which rounded out the top five in gross sales and top three in net sales.

Rathbones, meanwhile, saw good flows into its Ethical Bond fund, leaving it ninth for net sales.

Pridham said advisers and investors would "remain sensitive to ongoing market volatility as a result of the pandemic" through 2021.