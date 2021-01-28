LGIM rebrands Ethical Trust by switching to global SRI focus

The renamed fund will continue to have an ethical focus

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) will rename its L&G Ethical Trust and switch its benchmark to give the passive vehicle a global equity remit.

The fund will be renamed the Legal & General MSCI World Socially Responsible Investment Index fund and track the MSCI World SRI index, as of today (28 January).

LGIM told Investment Week it had considered alternative ways to manage the fund to better meet its ethical mandate, having identified the problem in its assessment of value.

The £292.5m fund formerly tracked the FTSE 350 index, excluding shares of companies that do not meet the ethical screening methodology detailed in its prospectus. In its April AoV, LGIM noted that the FTSE 350 held a number of companies excluded by the fund, which was designed to avoid investing in 'unethical' firms.

As a result of the change, interactive investor said it had removed the fund from its ACE 40, the firm's ethical investment buy list. This was due to the change in policy meaning it went from being a UK mandate to a global one.

Head of fund research at interactive investor Dzmitry Lipski said the change increased sector and geographical diversification of the fund, and reduced the concentration, as the new index covers 23 countries and 385 constituents.

"The result of this change is that the fund will go from 100% to less than 5% invested in the UK, meaning the fund no longer has a UK focus and is therefore no longer appropriate for its position on the ACE 40 within UK equities," Lipski added.

The fund has gained 126.6% since inception in July 2000, according to FE fundinfo.