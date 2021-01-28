Psigma IM removes VAT from MPS range

Psigma IM has become the latest firm to remove VAT from its MPS

Psigma Investment Management has stopped applying VAT to its model portfolio (MPS) range, effective 1 January 2021.

Psigma IM said the VAT removal would apply to its MPS, MPS on platforms and its newly launched socially responsible investment (SRI) MPS range. The change came into effect at the start of the year.

Head of Psigma IM Andrew Cantouris said: "This is a very positive step, which enables us to offer our highly rated, core model-based investment management services at an even more competitive price, benefitting and doing the right thing for clients."

The firm becomes the latest DFM to remove VAT from their MPS, following Brooks Macdonald, 7IM, AJ Bell and Brewin Dolphin.

Psigma IM's MPS all have inflation-plus performance targets and feature a minimum investment of £50,000. Its SRI range was launched in mid-2019.

As at end-2020, Psigma IM had £3.5bn in assets under management.