WisdomTree deepens thematic offering with cybersecurity launch

The new ETF will target seven cybersecurity themes

WisdomTree has launched a cybersecurity ETF offering investors access to its fourth technology-focused thematic equity fund.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (WCBR) has been developed alongside venture capital firm Team8 and will track the bespoke WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index.

It will be available to investors on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra for a total expense ratio of 0.45%.

The future of the European ETF market: Sustainable, thematic and innovative

The fund offers exposure to the pure-play cybersecurity market over the medium- to long-term across seven themes: privacy and digital trust, cloud security, shift-left security, smarter security, security of internet devices, perimeter-less world and resilience and recovery.

It will be weighted according to the extent of a company's cybersecurity involvement in these themes, along with a tilt to higher revenue growth rates and accounting for ESG criteria.

Chris Gannatti, head of research, Europe at WisdomTree, said: "Demand for protection against cyber-threats will increase as industries convert to online trading, more money changes hands electronically, more people do more work remotely, more home devices and previously personal items become connected, and as business and personal data and processing shifts increasingly to the cloud."

AI 'most compelling long-term opportunity' - WisdomTree survey

Nadav Zafrir, managing partner at Team8, added: "In 2020, a rapid pace of digital transformation dramatically accelerated, and trust in our digital infrastructure went from very important to absolutely critical.

"Amid unprecedented challenges, remaining digitally connected fostered impressive levels of functionality driven by agility and, in many cases, kept the lights on.

"This apparent digital resilience must not fool us. Maintaining trust in our infrastructure is achievable but requires we have our eyes wide open and an immense cyber defense effort.

"We have partnered with WisdomTree to highlight the trends and innovative solutions we believe will enable a secure and resilient digital future."

WCBR is the fourth product in WisdomTree's developing thematic equity fund range and joins WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Battery Solutions.