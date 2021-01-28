Nomura AM and American Century Investments launch Advanced Medical Impact fund

Nomura Asset Management and American Century Investments have launched a UCITS fund aiming to invest in healthcare companies providing a positive social impact.

The Dublin-based American Century Advanced Medical Impact UCITS, which is a sub-fund of Nomura Funds Ireland, will actively invest in between 30 and 50 companies offering above-average growth, which also have the ability to create "meaningful social impact" through addressing unmet medical needs. Some 40% of the funds' dividends will be paid towards supporting medical research.

The vehicle will be headed up by American Century Investments' portfolio manager Michael Li - a former pharmaceutical research scientist - and co-portfolio manager Henry He.

Peter Ball, managing director and head of EMEA distribution at Nomura Asset Management, said: "The Advanced Medical Impact fund will be our latest UCITS collaboration with our strategic partner American Century.

"Although the uncertain outlook and spiking volatility has challenged financial markets, the current environment strengthens the case for active management through the managers' ability to identify potential winners in the coronavirus crisis and mitigate downside risk."

Fund manager Li said the global pandemic has served to "underscore the need for quality healthcare".

"There are approximately 600 million people worldwide aged 65 years and over, so there is a rising demand for health care services, as well as increasing wealth levels in developing countries such as China and India in particular, to access quality care," he explained. "This will place significant stress on health care systems, so we need to invest in infrastructure and capacity.

"However, innovations leading to new treatments and improvement in access, cost, and productivity will be a primary means to address the issue. The new UCITS invests in important health care innovations that we believe will have a positive impact on society."

According to American Century, the portfolio is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Three, which is to "ensure healthy lives and promote well-being at all ages".

Li and He will use a proprietary multi-factor model, as well as other sources such as medical conferences, to identify potential candidates for the portfolio. The investment team will then conduct fundamental research into each prospective firm to identify growth drivers, sustainability, future profitability trend and potential ESG risks.

Each holding must either offer new and innovative treatments for disease as well as mental or neurological disorders; provide access to healthcare across developing markets; or offer new solutions that lower the cost of healthcare.

The fund is available to investors in Europe. Investment Week is awaiting details on charges.