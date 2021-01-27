Janus Henderson set to reopen property fund on 24 February

The fund has been suspended since March 2020

Janus Henderson is set to reopen its UK Property PAIF on 24 February, almost a year after it initially suspended due to the implementation of the material uncertainty clause.

In a letter to investors, seen by Investment Week, Janus Henderson has confirmed it intends to resume dealing in its open-ended property vehicle as of midday 24 February, following the most recent review by the board of its authorised corporate director.

Over the course of the suspension, the fund conducted an "orderly sale of properties" in order to raise cash to a level sufficient to cover "known client redemptions" and it will continue to maintain a cash weighting in excess of 15%.

According to its December factsheet, the fund holds a 27.1% cash weighting.

Since 16 March 2020, 11 assets have been sold to raise cash, most of which the firm said had attained a sale price exceeding 31 December 2019 valuations.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

To date, the property funds of Aegon, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended.