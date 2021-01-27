Fund buyers turn to alternative investments to manage risk - survey

Nearly two thirds of global investors expect market volatility to increase over the next 12 months

More than three-quarters of UK fund buyers are using alternatives investments in order to protect their portfolios from increasing volatility, with diversification a key driver, according to new research from CoreData.

The firm found that 77% of UK professional fund buyers were using alternatives to manage risk amid increased levels of volatility, compared to the global average of 57%.

Further, 79% of global professional fund investors say alternatives are becoming increasingly important for diversification purposes, increasing to 96% for UK respondents, the survey of 200 professional fund buyers in the UK, North America, Europe and Asia revealed.

Investors turn more positive on economy - UBS survey

The survey also showed that 47% of fund selectors around the world are looking to active funds to protect against volatility. This increases to 65% of UK respondents - showing higher conviction in the ability of active managers to weather volatility.

Despite hopes of economic recovery this year with the vaccine rollout, respondents to the survey expect market volatility to increase over the next 12 months (60% global vs 54% UK).

The biggest concern for global buyers in 2021 is increasing Covid-19 infections/new wave of lockdowns (23% vs 23% UK). This is followed by asset bubbles such as a tech bubble (19% vs 23% UK) and withdrawal of monetary and fiscal stimulus (14% vs 15% UK).

"With markets expected to remain choppy in 2021, fund buyers are looking to active strategies and alternatives to reduce volatility and manage risk," said Andrew Inwood, founder and principal of CoreData.

"We will likely see a continued shift to private markets and alternatives as investors seek out uncorrelated sources of return to diversify portfolios and generate alpha."

Structured product returns fall in 2020 despite continued success

Professional buyers are also looking to capitalise on current market conditions. About two-thirds of global respondents (64% vs 65% UK) are using tactical asset allocation strategies to exploit volatility and short-term market opportunities.

A further two-thirds (64% vs 69% UK) are hunting for opportunities in risk assets such as equities, emerging markets and commodities, while half of fund buyers around the world (52% vs 54% UK) are investing in value funds in the hope they will outperform when the economy recovers.

The survey also revealed that seven in 10 global respondents (70% vs 62% UK) are allocating to sectors that have benefitted from the pandemic such as tech, healthcare and e-commerce.