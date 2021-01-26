Stonehage Fleming adds ex-Merian hire to lead UK wholesale distribution

Stonehage Fleming has hired ex-Merian Global Investors sales director Steven Brown to head up the distribution of the firm’s Global Best Ideas Equity fund in the UK wholesale market.

Brown joins Stonehage as director of group business development based in London, and will report to group head of business development Andrew Clarke as well as working closely with fund manager Gerrit Smit.

Stonehage said Brown would be responsible for leading the distribution of its flagship Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund into the UK wholesale market.

Brown said: "I am extremely pleased to be joining the firm to champion the further expansion of the Global Best Ideas Equity Fund amongst the wholesale investment community in the UK.

"We have a very strong story to tell and I am looking forward to working with Gerrit Smit and the investment team to bring this powerful offering to a wider audience."

Clarke added: "The Global Best Ideas Equity investment strategy already has a proven record with Stonehage Fleming's investor families and the institutional investment community. Our team would like to build on this momentum and expand and accelerate activities in the UK wholesale arena.

"Steven's experience in senior business development roles means he is well qualified to lead our distribution in this important market and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Brown joins after a five-month spell with IBOSS Asset Management, where, as national sales director, he had helped to broaden the boutique's footprint in the UK.

Brown had previously spent eight years at Merian, most recently as wholesale and discretionary sales director, before leaving after the company's merger with Jupiter Asset Management in January 2020.

Brown had been responsible for the sales and management of the firm's relationships with UK clients, including asset managers, banks and regional wealth managers.

He had previously worked as head of UK wholesale for global banking & markets at RBS, managing the distribution of the firm's multi-asset fund range within the UK wholesale market; and head of UK fund wholesale at Principal Global Investors.