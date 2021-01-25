HSBC GAM in sustainability drive with double healthcare hires

HSBC Global Asset Management has named Nathalie Flury and Michael Schröter as co-heads of sustainable healthcare equity as the asset manager bolsters its sustainability focus.

Based in Switzerland, Flury and Schröter will be responsible for establishing a sustainable healthcare investment strategy, which will include the proposed launch of a sustainable healthcare fund.

They both join from Viopas Partners AG, a Switzerland-based asset manager dedicated to sustainable healthcare investments.

Before joining Viopas, Flury was the portfolio manager for the Pictet Asset Management Health and Biotech fund, prior to which she managed similar funds at GAM and Clariden.

HSBC GAM appoints global head of strategy

Schröter's previous roles include developing innovative pricing solutions to ensure access and affordability as head of personalised reimbursement models at Roche and head of the Oncology Diagnostic R&D Center at Eli Lilly in Singapore.

They will be reporting to Vis Nayar, European and UK CIO.

The new strategy will integrate a sustainable investing approach tailored to healthcar,e which aims to drive social impact without sacrificing performance.

The fund will invest in a balanced portfolio of companies offering affordable innovation with distinct clinical differentiation. It will offer both wholesale and institutional investors access to an investment process aligned with Good Health & Wellbeing, which is goal three of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

HSBC Global Asset Management launches three sustainable multi-asset funds

Flury and Schröter said: "Past strategies to make healthcare sustainable are struggling to work and we are reaching a tipping point that jeopardises healthcare sustainability. Healthcare budget increases beyond GDP growth are unlikely and patients are being increasingly denied treatments because of high costs.

"Shifting demographics and therapeutic innovation are also increasing the demand for healthcare and innovative therapies which come with increasingly high price tags."

Vis Nayar, European & UK chief investment officer, HSBC Global Asset Management, added: "Our clients are increasingly looking for innovative and sustainable ways to grow their wealth whilst simultaneously doing good for society. Our sustainable healthcare strategy has been designed to enable them to do this, while aiming to deliver strong investment returns.

"Dr. Nathalie Flury and Dr. Michael Schröter's extensive leadership and experience in this sector will be hugely beneficial to our clients."