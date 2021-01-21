BNY Mellon IM expands thematic range with healthcare biotech fund

BNY Mellon Investment Management has added a fund focused on healthcare biotechnology to its innovation fund range, to be managed by Mellon Investments Corporation.

The BNY Mellon Smart Cures Innovation fund is part of the Irish-domiciled fund range, BNY Mellon Global Funds, with Mellon's Amanda Birdsey-Benson and Matthew Jenkin named as co-managers.

It will invest in companies that are developing gene therapy, gene editing and gene modulation treatments, as well as those helping to fuel the development of these drugs.

The vehicle joins the group's existing innovation thematics range, which already includes the BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation and BNY Mellon Blockchain Innovation funds.

Michael Beveridge, head of UK intermediary distribution at BNY Mellon IM, said: "The use of gene therapy and tools to treat and potentially cure diseases has been developing at pace over the last 10 years. The current healthcare crisis has led to increased focus in this area of biotech.

"For investors looking to access this growing segment of healthcare solutions, we believe an actively managed thematic approach is more relevant than ever."

Co-managers Birdsey-Benson and Jenkin added: "Since the completion of the human genome project in 2003, scientists have worked to discover how these genes are controlled, how they interact, and how they can cause disease.

"We are now at the precipice of Biotech 2.0, driven by a transformational technology inflection that should only continue to advance. Scientists and doctors are now able to utilise this information to safely and effectively treat disease at the DNA and RNA level.

"These new drug classes represent the fastest-growing segment of the biopharma industry. Furthermore, they represent a shift in the approach to healthcare, going beyond simply treating symptoms and starting to treat at the underlying cause of disease with a potential cure as the goal."