Premier Miton introduces changes to its multi-manager funds range amid shake-up

Simon Evan-Cook will leave the business at the end of January

Premier Miton Investors is lowering costs and charges across some of its multi-manager funds and introducing a multi-asset fund with a new sustainable investment approach.

Premier Miton currently offers a range of 20 multi-asset funds managed across four specialist multi-asset teams.

Following a review of the multi-manager fund range, which previously accounted for ten out of these 20 funds, Premier Miton said it will now offer nine funds managed by the multi-manager team, covering all of the current outcome objectives - income, risk-targeted, growth and wealth preservation.

This is because David Jane and Anthony Rayner will take over the helm of Premier Miton Multi-Asset Growth & Income and Multi-Asset Conservative Growth funds from 1 February, which means these vehicles will become multi-asset rather than multi-manager funds, thereby leading to "significantly" lower OCFs for investors, according to the firm.

While this reduces the number of multi-manager funds from ten to eight, a ninth product will become a multi-manager vehicle as Wayne Nutland, manager of the Premier Miton Managed Index Balanced fund, joins the multi-manager team from next month.

He will continue to run his current vehicle and will assist across the multi-manager portfolios.

Fund manager on the multi-manager team Simon Evan-Cook will leave the business at the end of January.

Following the shake-up, six of the aforementioned funds will have lower OCFs and OCF caps while continuing to focus on carefully-chosen active managers, alongside investing in passive funds, where deemed appropriate, to reduce costs.

Premier Miton launches bond funds for ex-Merian team

The investment objectives of these funds will not change and risk profiles are not expected to be affected.

Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer, said: "The cost of investing is a key consideration for advisers and individual investors, alongside achieving good investment outcomes. Following the merger of Premier and Miton we have been able to consider how to offer relevant multi-asset solutions across a broader range of distinctive multi-asset investment teams and styles.

"Following a review of our multi-manager funds, we believe we have found ways to deliver even more value for our clients without adjusting the risk profile of our funds or their ability to deliver the strong results for which the team has become recognised."

Premier Miton 'returns to inflows' as operational integration completes

Neil Birrell, Premier Miton's chief investment officer and manager of the Premier Miton Diversified multi-asset fund range, will become manager of the Premier Miton Balanced Multi Asset fund from 1 March 2021.

Building on the performance of the Diversified Growth fund, the vehicle will have similar asset allocation but with a new focus on sustainable investments.

Birrell will continue to work with Premier Miton's specialist equity, fixed income, property shares and alternative investment fund managers who already work on the Diversified fund range on underlying stock selection.

David Hambidge, investment director of the Premier Miton multi manager team, commented: "We believe these changes to our highly successful multi-manager funds will be attractive to existing and new investors, by offering clients continued access to a wide range of multi-manager multi-asset solutions, but with lower costs and more OCF caps.

"The nine funds, managed by our experienced multi-manager team, will have a focus on funds managed by carefully-chosen active managers they believe will add value for investors, including by outperforming their relevant market."