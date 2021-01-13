Annual ESG ETF inflows outweigh non-ESG for first time

European ETFs gathered more than double the record ESG assets set during 2019

ESG ETFs experienced a record surge in 2020, drawing the lion's share of net inflows across all ETF inflows last year, according to Lyxor ETF's 2020 Money Monitor.

ESG-focused funds gathered a staggering €45.5bn, more than half of the total inflow (51%) and more than double the record ESG assets set during 2019.

ESG ETFs have not suffered outflows in any single month since the start of 2019.

Despite challenges created by Covid-19 and market volatility, European ETFs gathered €89.3bn, representing 13% of total funds' flows, the third largest annual inflow on record.

