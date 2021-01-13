Annual ESG ETF inflows outweigh non-ESG for first time
European ETFs gathered €89.3bn
ESG ETFs experienced a record surge in 2020, drawing the lion's share of net inflows across all ETF inflows last year, according to Lyxor ETF's 2020 Money Monitor.
ESG-focused funds gathered a staggering €45.5bn, more than half of the total inflow (51%) and more than double the record ESG assets set during 2019.
ESG ETFs have not suffered outflows in any single month since the start of 2019.
Despite challenges created by Covid-19 and market volatility, European ETFs gathered €89.3bn, representing 13% of total funds' flows, the third largest annual inflow on record.
Equity ETFs captured €55.3bn, the largest flows in 2020 while fixed income ETFs' inflows reached €32.9bn last year compared with €53bn in 2019.
Fixed income assets paid the heaviest toll on the Covid-19 induced market crisis, with record outflows of €144.7bn in March 2020 across fixed income funds and ETFs, but ETFs only accounted for 8% of the total outflows.
Lyxor launches megatrend ETF suite
Vincent Denoiseux, head of ETF research and solutions at Lyxor Asset Management, said: "Investors' appetite for ETFs did not wane during last year's market turbulence with ETFs proving to be liquid and reliable ways to access markets, even when volatility was at its highest.
"The pandemic also highlighted the impressive growth in demand for ESG investments, with ESG ETFs continuing their evolution towards becoming new market standards having been perceived as niche products just a few years ago.
"Investors are increasingly aware of their effectiveness in shifting capital at scale towards a more sustainable economy. We expect this trend to continue in the coming years."