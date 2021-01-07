Retail fund sales hit record £8.3bn in November - IA data

Investors ploughed a record £8.3bn into funds during November as vaccine breakthroughs and the US Presidential election buoyed market sentiment, according to Investment Association (IA) data.

Net retail sales for November hit £8.3bn, crashing through the previous monthly record of £5.7bn set more than three years earlier.

Stock funds were the main beneficiary, with £4.1bn in net sales, as investors bet on a way out of the pandemic alongside Democrat Joe Biden's election victory over incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

Global equity funds, the best-selling sector in November, also set a monthly record, with a £1.7bn inflow.

IA CEO Chris Cummings said news developments in the month had boosted savers' confidence, but countered: "Given the rocky start to 2021 with surging coronavirus cases, it remains to be seen whether investor confidence will continue into the New Year."

Other areas to hit record monthly sales included responsible investment funds, with £1.1bn of inflows; active funds at £5.3bn; and passives with £3bn.

On a sectoral basis, multi-asset funds also benefited, with the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares and Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sectors coming second and fourth with net retail sales of £993m and £579m respectively.

Global bonds, at £911m, split those two in third spot, while North American funds held up well with £533m of inflows.

At the other end of the spectrum, as a Brexit deal was still looking unlikely in November, UK All Companies funds experienced yet another months of outflows, at £425m.

Property, too, suffered outflows, with investors pulling £147m from these offerings as the sector constituents tentatively reopened for business.