Mattioli Woods restarts employee bonus payments after 'decisive action' during pandemic

Mattioli Woods has increased total client assets beyond the £10bn milestone in 2020 and has already been able to restore bonus payments to the majority of its employees, despite the difficult economic environment caused by the pandemic.

In its latest trading update for the six months to the end of November 2020, the firm announced it had grown its total client assets to £10.6bn, while gross discretionary assets under management reached £2.9bn.

CEO Ian Mattioli said that revenue was slightly lower than for the same period last year, "as anticipated", "due to the adverse impact of weaker financial markets and the suspension of certain statutory requirements for pension schemes resulting in lower fee-based revenues".

However, he added that "continued cost management and the positive contribution of Hurley Partners [acquisition completed in July] for part of the period more than offset the impact of reduced revenues on adjusted EBITDA".

The firm reported a strong financial position, with £18m of cash at period end. It has also been able to restore interim bonus payments to the majority of its employees after taking steps to reduce fixed and discretionary costs and "decisive actions" taken to protect clients and staff from the effects of the pandemic.

In March, the CEO announced he would forego his basic salary until the end of June, while board members also chose to reduce their basis salary or fees by 50% to protect the business from Covid-19 related disruption.

"The early, decisive actions taken to protect our clients and staff through the pandemic have ensured our business remains fully operational whilst the majority of our employees continue to work remotely," Mattioli said.

The firm said it remains focused on M&A and sees a "strong pipeline of opportunities" in 2021, as it expects consolidation across its key markets will continue.

Looking ahead, Mattioli said he expects to see "greater client activity and increasing inflows into our bespoke investment services in the second half of this year", while the profit outlook for the year "remains in line with management's expectations".