RICS rules out material uncertainty across UK property sector despite lockdown

Despite concerns to the contrary, the property sector has avoided the return of the material uncertainty clause

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has confirmed it will not be recommending the reimplementation of material uncertainty clauses (MUC), despite renewed national lockdowns.

Following a meeting of the RICS Material Valuation Uncertainty Leaders Forum yesterday (5 January), the body concluded that new restrictions did not affect the ability of independent valuers to ascribe accurate valuation to property assets.

As such, it extended its recommendation from 9 September 2020 to remove the MUC from "all UK real estate, excluding some assets valued with reference to trading potential", which mostly includes leisure and hospitality assets.

In a statement, the body clarified that while its recommendations are reached with a forum consisting of a large range of independent valuers, the decision to "insert, maintain or remove a declaration that a valuation is materially uncertain is that of the valuer".

Rupert Johnson, global head of valuation and advisory at Knight Frank, a forum member, said that while the MUC was "mentioned in passing" during the discussions, there is "no reason to put in a material uncertainty clause because there is an observable market and we have had nine months to get used to it."

He added: "We know broadly who is paying the rent and who is not paying the rent, there have been some transactions, not as many as usual, but often when you have many transactions what one really wants is quality rather than quantity."

Last March, more than ten fund houses suspended their open-ended property fund redemptions and creations before the first lockdown was announced, citing an inability of their independent valuers to offer accurate property valuations owing to the material uncertainty within the market.

To date, the property funds of Janus Henderson, Aegon, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended.

This raft of suspensions led the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a consultation on open-ended property funds, with suggestions including a 180-day notice period on redemptions, which would result in the asset class being unavailable to new ISA investments.

