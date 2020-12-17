Gresham House establishes EU presence with acquisition of Irish boutique

Gresham House is set to acquire Appian Asset Management, an Ireland-based active manager, for a potential total consideration of €10m (£9m), subject to approval.

Appian manages a range of funds across equities, property, infrastructure and forestry across €330m assets under management (AUM), along with a normalised EBITDA of €0.4m.

This acquisition will bring the group's pro forma AUM to £3.6bn and will establish its presence in Europe with a regulated, EU-based entity, while offering an enhance capability across its sustainable infrastructure, social housing and forestry products.

An initial consideration will see the firm pay €4.55m plus a further €3.6m, consisting of €2.7m cash and €0.9m in new share issuance, which is payable on completion. Of this amount, €0.95m will be paid for cash within the business and, subject to targeted earnings performance, further variable deferred consideration could be paid.

Appian will be fully integrated into the Gresham House platform, operating under the brand as Gresham House Ireland, while CEO of Appian Patrick Lawless will remain with the firm as managing director of the rebranded company, and will join the board of Gresham House Asset Management.

Anthony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House, said: "The opportunity to build Gresham House further internationally, through establishing a regulated platform in Ireland, will allow us to grow our specialist asset management capabilities both in Ireland and the EU.

"Appian, and its ambitions to increase its presence in alternative asset classes, will be complementary to our existing forestry portfolio and growth strategy in Ireland.

"I am excited about working with Patrick, his talented team and extensive network, bringing the Gresham House strategies to the Appian client base alongside other Irish and European institutional investors."

Lawless added: "This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Appian and I am confident that our shared values and complementary capabilities will drive further opportunities for growth and expansion.

"As part of Gresham House, I believe that we will be able to provide new and existing clients with exciting new investment opportunities and enhancements to our online client service offering. We look forward to creating a market leading business together."