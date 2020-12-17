Polar Capital to acquire Dalton SP for £15.6m

Polar Capital has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Dalton Capital Limited, the parent company of Dalton Strategic Partnership, for a total consideration of £15.6m.

This estimate, which is based on the current AUM of Dalton SP, will be split between the initial consideration of £8.3m, of which £7.8m will be paid in cash and £0.5m in Polar Capital shares, and a further deferred cash consideration of around £7.3m payable 12 months after completion, with the amount linked to the value of AUM at the time.

The maximum payable at this second stage is capped at £13.2m, so the total transaction value will not exceed £21.5m.

The costs of the transaction are expected to be £6.2m in total and will include £2.6m of termination costs and £3.6m of reorganisation costs. These will be treated as exceptional items to be incurred in the financial years ending March 2021 and March 2022.

The acquisition is subject to FCA approval and is expected to complete in Q1 2021 with a transition of the DSP business onto the Polar Capital platform during Q2 2021.

Polar said that the acquisition is expected to be "immediately earnings enhancing" on an adjusted diluted earnings per share basis following completion, adding that the move has "strong strategic rationale for Polar Capital with its growth and diversification strategy".

Given Dalton's strength in European equities and strong position in the European market, Polar said the acquisition will add an established European offering with a longstanding track record as well as "broader wholesale and institutional distribution into Europe, particularly in the German market".

Dalton has £1.24bn in AUM as at 15 December, excluding the Velox fund which is on the Dalton platform but is not part of the transaction. Following the transaction, Velox will transfer to an established SICAV to be managed by the Velox team and its current asset manager, Marble Bar Asset Management.

Some £1.12bn of this sits in the Melchior European Opportunities fund and related segregated accounts, managed by David Robinson, with the remaining £120m in European long/short funds managed by Leonard Charlton and three smaller Global and Asian funds managed by Nick Mottram.



Gavin Rochussen, CEO of Polar Capital, said: "The acquisition of Dalton Strategic Partnership is further delivery of our growth and diversification strategy and is an excellent strategic, geographic and cultural fit with our existing business.

"It delivers greater scale, new capabilities and an expanded distribution reach in Europe, as well as highly experienced investment teams with a good track record. This acquisition will also provide Polar Capital with its first Luxembourg SICAV."



Nick Mottram, CEO of Dalton, added: "We have long been impressed by Polar Capital's strong client focus, proposition and growth aspirations and are delighted to be joining the group.

"It is a good cultural fit for us and that was important when we were looking to join a larger group, as we wanted to ensure we retained investment autonomy over our funds, something that our founding partner, Andrew Dalton, believed in fundamentally when he started the firm back in 2002.

"The managers of our two key investment strategies, David Robinson and Leonard Charlton, are committed and enthusiastic about the acquisition and the opportunity it will provide to further develop their investment propositions to the benefit of their investors.



"We are confident that this is an excellent strategic fit for Dalton and look forward to growing a strong franchise within Polar Capital."