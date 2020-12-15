7IM launches multi-asset fund range

Verona Kenny: "7IM has been a long-term believer in the utilisation of passive investments to provide simple, cost-effective and well-diversified solutions."

7IM has launched three passive, low-cost multi-asset funds.

The 7IM Pathbuilder range will be run by the firm's investment management team with an annual management charge of 0.22%. It will be underpinned by the firm's strategic asset allocation framework, which 7IM said has "a 17-year track record of delivering attractive inflation-adjusted returns through all market environments".

The three funds were designed as a passive, low-cost option to complement existing strategies, the firm said, and are available on its own platform. They will be made available on other platforms soon.

7IM managing director of intermediary Verona Kenny (pictured) said: "7IM has been a long-term believer in the utilisation of passive investments to provide simple, cost-effective and well-diversified solutions that can meet the varying needs of our clients.

"In the current environment, access to truly deeper levels of diversification has never been more important and we believe there is appetite from advisers for a low-cost range of volatility managed funds, underpinned by a proven strategic asset allocation framework and investment philosophy."

7IM CIO Martyn Surguy added: "Traditional balanced portfolios usually aim to deliver diversification by mixing equities for growth and bonds for their defensive properties, but at 7IM we have long since believed that investors should be looking for far more than this traditional split.

"As truly multi-asset investors, our strategic asset allocation has a proven track record of controlling the downside of portfolios while delivering our clients strong returns with true diversification benefits. Something which has arguably never been more important than in the current environment."