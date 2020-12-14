Advisers back UK equity funds in 2020 - AJ Bell platform data

Six of the ten most popular funds on AJ Bell's adviser platform had a UK focus

Vanguard Lifestrategy, Fundsmith Equity and Lindsell Train UK Equity were the three most popular funds bought by financial advisers on AJ Bell Investcentre in 2020, according to the platform company.

AJ Bell has released the top ten most popular funds bought by advisers on its advised platform with those three household names leading the way. However, the most notable pattern was the focus on UK equity funds.

Six of the ten most popular funds on AJ Bell's adviser platform had a UK focus compared to just one-in-ten on its D2C technology. Vanguard FTSE UK All Share was fifth on the list with Liontrust Special Situations, JOHCM UK Dynamic, Ninety One UK Alpha and Vanguard FTSE UK Equity all joining it in the top ten.

"Financial advisers have backed the UK with the most popular funds they have recommended for clients this year," said AJ Bell financial analyst Laith Khalaf.

"Clearly advisers are in a more contrarian mood than DIY investors, who have shown a marked preference for global funds, which have largely performed well in recent years.

"This may be a reflection of advisers taking a long term view that the UK is now attractively valued, after a year in which it has brought up the rear in performance compared to other major developed markets."

Khalaf continued: "The UK is a highly unloved regional market and has been for some considerable time, so advisers are really banking on a reversal of recent trends with this allocation call.

"The UK continues to be one of the best places for dividend income, but all of the most popular UK funds selected by advisers actually sit in the growth camp, which is a big vote of confidence in the prospects for the UK stockmarket.